A Life in Wide Angle is new Lewes exhibition

Andrew Whittuck

It comes from Andrew Whittuck who lived for many years in London working as a professional photographer and now lives in Seaford.

“I have been specialising in landscape photography for many years. I also taught in France running together with my wife Fawzia, landscape photography classes amongst the Cathar castles of the Corbiere near the Spanish border with France and also here in Sussex by the sea and on the Sussex downs. It has been a very productive period.

“This exhibition will also show the results of shooting in Scotland, Ireland and many places around Britain and France.

“I shoot entirely digitally now and try to travel light, only occasionally using a tripod, which used to be de rigueur for all landscape photographers.

“I have been very inspired by the work of Fay Godwin who shot mainly in black and white. I have found that some subjects work only in colour and others vice versa.

“You have to have great patience to catch the light, often visiting the same location many times, often in different seasons. I have found winter and early spring the best time to get the most interesting results. I spent many years in my professional life shooting food still life in my London studio, which also needed great care and patience.

“I have found it very inspiring shooting in Britain with such varied landscapes, light and history.

“I originally studied photography at the London College of Printing in the 1960s. Whilst there I documented the Aberfan disaster in South Wales where 116 children and 28 adults were tragically killed when a slagheap collapsed destroying their school. It was a truly heart-breaking experience. My photos of this event were exhibited at the college soon afterwards.