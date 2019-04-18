Anthony Whittington's men prove they are the mightier of the Oaks

Mile Oak continued their fine run this year with a win against Oakwood FC on Tuesday evening, winning 6-2 and proving to be the mightier of the two oaks.

A slow start saw Mile Oak take charge and it remained that way throughout the rest of the two halves.

The first chance for Mile Oak saw captain Louie Foster set up Jack Marriott to race clear and then cut back to the waiting Adam Dine who’s shot found the bottom corner. 0-1 to Mile Oak on 14-minutes.

Within two minutes, and after some quick-fire action in the Oakwood box, Joe Benn rocketed the ball from close range into the top corner - taking the score to 0-2 to Mile Oak on 16-minutes. It remained 2-0 at half-time.

The second half saw Oakwood delivered an opportunity which they didn’t hesitate to take and a header from Jonathan Noakes on 48-minutes put Oakwood back in the game. 1-2.

Mile Oak were soon to come back though to extend their lead as Rudwick raced on to a fine pass, turned and lifted the ball to the waiting Dine who found the bottom right-hand corner. 1-3 on 55-minutes. The teamwork apparent as in return, Dine neatly slid the ball between two of Oakwood’s defence and set up Rudwick to slot under the keeper on 57-minutes. 1-4.

Mile Oak made all three changes at once, which saw Jack Stenning, Patrick Schooley and Jack Arnold replace Lee Early, Darryl Livesey and Jack Marriott.

Joe Benn made a neat square pass to Rudwick who took no prisoners as he hit the back of the net, taking the score to 1-5 on 78-minutes.

Oakwood showed they still had fight left in them as they grabbed another unchallenged opportunity and Noakes was there to head it home on 84-minutes. 2-5.

Mile Oak’s Dine got his hat-trick from 30-yards out with a direct shot at the keeper who dropped the ball over the goal-line. 2-6 on 85-minutes.

Mile Oak took a very comfortable win at the final whistle and another three points to assist their climb up the table.

Anthony Whittington, First Team Manager, said: “The lads were excellent, after an initial ten minutes when we got used to their system, we then took control and looked a real threat every time we went forward.” “We now look to take our good form into Monday’s derby.”

Mile Oak FC: 1 Aaron Stenning, 2 Lee Early, 3 Darryl Livesey, 4 Eric Wedge-Bull, 5 Joe Hall, 6 Nick Lansdale, 7 George Rudwick, 8 Louie Foster, 9 Joe Benn, 10 Adam Dine, 11 Jack Marriott. Substitutes: 12 Jack Arnold, 14 Patrick Schooley, 16 Jack Stenning, 17 Karl Gillingham