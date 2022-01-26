Fears are mounting in the community that National Highways' plan will bring extra traffic onto vulnerable roads and put local schoolchildren at risk.

On Sunday (January 23), more than 400 people demonstrated their strength of feeling against the proposed bypass route by taking part in a community photo shoot on Walberton Recreation Ground.

'It feels like a death sentence'

An environmental campaigner, with links to Extinction Rebellion, staged a fake burial in Binsted.

Meanwhile, an environmental campaigner, with links to Extinction Rebellion, has staged a fake burial in Binsted.

The XR protester, who asked to remain anonymous, said: “It’s partly because it’s so symbolic.

"Some agency from above, paid for with public money, is coming and digging graves around our villages.

“Of course they are archaeological trenches but it feels like a death sentence.

The XR protester said their stunt was 'symbolic'

“I really like the way Extinction Rebellion has encouraged people to think up their dramatic things to do and just do them.

“This was my one-person protest about what is planned for Walberton, Binsted and Tortington.”

The demonstrator called for stronger links between Extinction Rebellion and other local community groups fighting the bypass.

Praising the 'tremendous energy' of the campaigners at Walberton Recreation Ground, they added: "It's not really connected, at the moment, with the Extinction Rebellion view of things which is save to the planet.

The demonstrator, who is focused on 'saving the planet', called for stronger links between Extinction Rebellion and other local community groups fighting the bypass.

"It needs to be more joined up."

A road-focused XR group, which consists of 'environmental people from along the coast', are leading a 'banner drop' in Arundel at 12pm this Saturday (January 29).

The event will take place pace on the green alongside the Ford Road roundabout and has been described as a 'new link between local protests and XR."

'Just get this much needed bypass built'

More than 400 people demonstrated their strength of feeling against the proposed bypass route by taking part in a community photo shoot on Walberton Recreation Ground. Photo: Stop the Arundel Bypass Alliance

National Highways unveiled updated proposals earlier this month, as it began an eight-week consultation with the public.

The developers said the plans for upgrading the A27 at Arundel will feature a ‘combination of improvements’ along the existing road through the South Downs National Park and Arundel.

The proposals have received some support, with One Arundel stating that ‘the sooner we see this bypass approved, the better’.

Other supporters took to social media to respond to claims from the campaigners.

One wrote: “The road is always going to upset someone, it can’t be helped. But our infrastructure needs it and it should be built on the route that is most viable.”

Another added: “Just get this much needed bypass built.”

A drone was used to capture the number of people taking part in the demonstration against the bypass. Photo: Stop the Arundel Bypass Alliance